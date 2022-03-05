Moscow/Kyiv | Jagran News Desk: Russian forces in Ukraine seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant on Friday in an assault that caused alarm around the world and that Washington said had risked catastrophe, although officials said later that the facility was now safe. Fighting also raged elsewhere in Ukraine as Russian forces besieged and bombarded several cities in the second week of an invasion launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The capital Kyiv, in the path of a Russian armoured column that has been stalled on a road for days, came under renewed attack, with explosions audible from the city center.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed NATO's decision not to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelenskyy accused the members of the military alliance of giving Russia "the green light to start shelling Ukrainian cities and villages." He said that NATO countries have created a narrative that closing the skies over Ukraine would provoke Russia's direct aggression against NATO.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Russia-Ukraine War:

- Russia declares ceasefire in Ukraine from 06:00 GMT (Greenwich Mean Time Zone) to open humanitarian corridors for civilians, reports Russia's media outlet Sputnik

- After days of "ruthless" attack, Mariupol is under a "blockade" by Russian forces, said Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko on Saturday, according to a media report. Ukraine's port city of Mariupol, with a population of 450,000 people, is of strategic importance to Russian forces, as by taking Mariupol, they can complete a land corridor that would link Crimea with southern Russia, reported CNN. The city, located on the Sea of Azov, has been bombarded by shellings and cut off without water or electricity, according to the media outlet. However, Mayor Boychenko has said that they are looking for all possible ways to get out of the blockade.

- Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, other foreign nationals from Ukraine: envoy tells UN Security Council

- Efforts to bring back Naveen Shekharappa's (an MBBS student who died in shelling in Ukraine) body is in progress. We're in touch with the Indian embassy, also spoke to External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on the matter: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

- BJD MP from Odisha, Prasanna Acharya writes to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya; requests him to "seriously ponder for an immediate alternative arrangement for students who were forced to abandon their studies half-way in view of the situation."

- Air raid alert in Kyiv. Residents should go to the nearest shelter: Ukraine's The Kyiv Independent

- Amid the ongoing evacuation of Indian medical students from #Ukraine, National Medical Commission (NMC) allows Foreign Medical Graduates with incomplete internships due to compelling situations like the Covid19 & war...to apply to complete internships in India if they clear FMGE

- Russia has fired more than 500 missiles in the week since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Russia is launching all different types of missiles at a rate of about two dozen per day, a Pentagon official said: Ukraine's The Kyiv Independent

- Three C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of IAF, that took off yesterday from Hindan airbase, landed back at Hindan this morning. These flights evacuated 629 Indian nationals from Romania, Slovakia & Poland & also carried 16.5 tonnes of relief load from India to these countries.

- Till date, the IAF has flown 10 flights to bring back 2056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of #OperationGanga

- A special Indigo flight, carrying 229 Indian nationals from #Ukraine, arrives in Delhi from Suceava in Romania

- Samsung Electronics says shipments to Russia have been suspended "due to current geopolitical developments." Samsung is also donating $6 million, including $1 million in consumer electronics, to actively support humanitarian efforts “around the region": The Kyiv Independent

- Multiple explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Residents are asked to go to the nearest shelter, reports The Kyiv Independent

- US Ambassador to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on March 4 at the UN that Russian forces are now 20 miles, and closing, from Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility – the Yuzhnoukrainsk Nuclear Power Station in southern Ukraine’s Mykolaiv Oblast: The Kyiv Independent

- MoS MEA V. Muraleedharan tweets, "11,000 Indians evacuated from Ukraine so far. Happy to have received a group of 170 Indians at New Delhi airport, evacuated through AirAsia India."

#OperationGanga is in full swing, with over 11,000 Indians evacuated from Ukraine so far.



Happy to have received a group of 170 Indians at New Delhi airport, evacuated through @AirAsiaIndia



Thank our Missions, foreign governments, & volunteers for their constant support. pic.twitter.com/LUuyhS7LAU — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) March 4, 2022

- Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that in Ukraine, the appearance of mercenaries from third countries and even jihadists is increasingly being recorded. The press service of the Kremlin said in a statement quoting Putin, "We fix the appearance of mercenaries from third countries, including from Albania and Croatia, Kosovo militants and even jihadists with experience of military operations in Syria,"

- India on Friday sought ceasefire by Russian and Ukrainian troops for evacuation of its citizens from the conflict zones of Kharkiv and Sumy in eastern Ukraine and said it is yet to see any movement in implementation of the decision by the two sides to create safe corridors for the exit of civilians.

- Microsoft to suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia, "in compliance with governmental sanctions decisions," reads their statement.

- Russia 'restricts access' to Twitter amid invasion of Ukraine, reports AFP News Agency quoting agencies

- India attaches highest importance to security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine: Tirumurti

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan