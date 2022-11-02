Russia To Resume Black Sea Grain Deal, State Media Quotes Defence Ministry

Russia will resume its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, state news agency TASS reported on Wednesday citing the defence ministry.

Russia suspended its involvement in the deal over the weekend, saying it could not guarantee the safety of civilian ships crossing the Black Sea because of an attack on its fleet there.

Earlier, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Russian participation in a UN-brokered Ukrainian grain export deal was to resume on Wednesday.

In a speech in parliament, Erdogan said that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu informed his Turkish counterpart that the deal would resume on Wednesday.

The Russian Federation considers that the guarantees received at the moment appear sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that thanks to the involvement of the United Nations and Turkey, it had been possible to obtain written guarantees from Ukraine that it would not use the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports to conduct military operations against Russia.

The statement represented an about-turn by Moscow, which had previously said it would be risky and unacceptable for ships to continue sailing through the humanitarian corridor set up under a Turkish- and U.N.-brokered deal in July.