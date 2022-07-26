Russia To Pull Out Of International Space Station After 2024

Russia will quit the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024, news agency AFP reported quoting Roscosmos officials. On Tuesday, the newly-appointed chief of Moscow's space agency informed President Vladimir Putin that they have decided to quit the space station but they fulfil all their obligations to their partners before it leaves the project.

"Of course, we will fulfil all our obligations to our partners, but the decision to leave this station after 2024 has been made," Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov told Putin, reported news agency AFP.

Borisov's statement reaffirmed previous declarations by Russian space officials about Moscow's intention to leave the space outpost after 2024.

It comes amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West over the Kremlin's military action in Ukraine.

NASA Not Informed About Russia Quitting ISS:

However, a senior agency official told news agency Reuters that Russia has not communicated to NASA its intent to withdraw from the International Space Station in 2024.

Earlier this month, NASA and Roscosmos, despite their differences made a deal for astronauts to continue riding Russian rockets and for Russian cosmonauts to catch lifts to the International Space Station with SpaceX beginning this fall.

According to the Russian and NASA officials, the agreement ensures that the space station will always have at least one American and one Russian on board to keep both sides of the orbiting outpost running smoothly. The swap had long been in the works and was finalised despite frictions over Ukraine in a sign of continuing Russia-U.S. cooperation in space.

(With Agency Inputs)