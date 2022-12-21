Russia To Increase Its Military Strength As Putin Aims For Victory In Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Russian army must learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine, promising to give the military whatever it needed to prosecute a war nearing the end of its 10th month. Meanwhile, he also gave his backing to a plan to boost the size of the armed forces by more than 30 per cent.

In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin said there were no financial limits on what the government would provide in terms of equipment and hardware.

"We have no funding restrictions. The country and the government are providing everything that the army asks for," he said.

Putin acknowledged, not for the first time, that the call-up of 300,000 reservists that he ordered in September had not gone smoothly.

"The partial mobilisation that was carried out revealed certain problems, as everyone well knows, which should be promptly addressed," he said.

"I ask the Ministry of Defence to be attentive to all civilian initiatives, including taking into account criticism and responding correctly, in a timely manner," he said.

"It is clear that the reaction of people who see problems - and there are always problems in such major, complex work - can be emotional, but we need to hear those who do not hush up the existing problems, but strive to contribute to their solution."

Meanwhile, at the end-of-year conference of Russia's top military brass, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu proposed beefing up the armed forces to 1.5 million combat personnel from 1.15 million.

Shoigu proposed raising the age for mandatory Russian military service to a new range of 21-30, compared to 18-27 at the moment. He said Russia was accelerating the deployment of modern weapons.

This was required "to guarantee the solving of problems related to Russia's military security", Shoigu told Putin at the televised event. He said 695,000 of the fighters should be professional contracted soldiers - as opposed to conscripts serving mandatory military service.

Nearly 10 months on from its February 24 invasion, Russia occupies a huge swathe of eastern and southern Ukraine along a front stretching some 1,100 km (685 miles) but has suffered a series of defeats that have swung the war’s momentum in favour of its smaller adversary.

Putin has said he has no regrets about launching what he calls his "special military operation", arguing Russia had no choice but to stand up to arrogant Western powers.