Russia To Annex 4 Regions Of Ukraine In Grand Ceremony Today; 'Dangerous Escalation', Says UN Chief

IN WHAT appears to be an escalation of Putin's "special operation" in Ukraine, Russia will today host a ceremony annexing four regions of Ukraine, including the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Putin took the intermediary step of signing decrees on Thursday paving the way for occupied regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to be formally annexed into Russia.

Putin's move was condemned by his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said that Putin would have to be stopped for Russia to avoid the most damaging consequences of the war. "It can still be stopped. But to stop it we have to stop that person in Russia who wants war more than life. Your lives, citizens of Russia," Reuters reported Zelenskyy as saying.

Zelenskyy had promised a strong response to the annexations and summoned his defence and security chiefs for an emergency meeting on Friday where "fundamental decisions" will be taken, an official said. "The cost of one person in Russia wanting to continue this war is that Russian society will be left without a normal economy, a worthwhile life, or any respect for humanitarian values," Zelenskyy said.

Putin has doubled down on the invasion he ordered in February despite suffering a major reversal on the battlefield this month and discontent in Russia over a widely criticised "partial mobilisation" of thousands more men to fight in Ukraine. Russia calls the war in Ukraine a "special operation." The territory Russia controls amounts to more than 90,000 square km, or about 15% of Ukraine's total area - equal to the size of Hungary or Portugal.

Dangerous Escalation: UN Chief on Russia's annexation

Just ahead of the annexation ceremony in the Georgievsky Hall of the Great Kremlin Palace, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said that the planned annexations were a "dangerous escalation" and jeopardise prospects for peace. "Any decision to proceed with the annexation ... would have no legal value and deserves to be condemned," Guterres said, as quoted by Reuters.

Guterres said the referendums were conducted under Russian occupation and outside Ukraine's legal and constitutional framework. "It will prolong the dramatic impacts on the global economy, especially in developing countries, and hinder our ability to deliver life-saving aid across Ukraine and beyond," he said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council has scheduled a vote for Friday afternoon on a resolution that would condemn Russia for its “illegal so-called referenda” in four Ukrainian regions and declare that they "have no validity".

The US and Albanian-sponsored resolution would call on all countries not to recognise any alterations to the status of Ukraine's Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. It would reaffirm the UN commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence within its internationally recognised borders.

However, Russia denounced the UN chief's statement calling it the "same selective approach of the West". "We regret to have heard the statement by the UN Secretary-General," the Russian mission said in a statement, adding, "Regarding the situation around Ukraine the UN Secretary-General has been consistently demonstrating the same selective approach as the countries of the collective West, literally putting himself in the lineup with them."



(With Agencies Inputs)