'Wives Of Russian Soldiers Encourage Rape,' Says Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wife Olena Zelenska has alleged that the wives of Russian soldiers encourage them to rape Ukrainian women. Speaking in London at a conference on sexual violence during conflicts, Ukraine's first lady said the Russian servicemen are using rape "systematically and openly" as a "weapon" in their invasion of the country.

"Sexual violence is the cruellest, most animalistic way to prove mastery over someone. And for victims of this kind of violence, it is difficult to testify in wartime because nobody feels safe," she was quoted as saying by British television news channel Sky News.

"This is another instrument that they (Russian forces) are using as their weaponry. This is another weapon in their arsenal in this war and conflict. That's why they're using this systematically and openly."

Alleging that the wives of Russian soldiers are not opposed to the idea of sexual assault, Zelenska said, "We see that the Russian servicemen are very open about this: they talk about it over the phone with their relatives, from phone conversations we've managed to capture."

"In fact, the wives of Russian servicemen encourage this, they say, 'Go on, rape those Ukrainian women, just don't share this with me, just don't tell me'."

Appealing to the international community, the first lady of Ukraine said, "This is why there has to be a global response to this." Zelenska called for action against Russian troops, saying it was "extremely important to recognise this as a war crime and to hold all of the perpetrators accountable".

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expressed his belief that Russia will lose at least 100,000 servicemen by the end of this year as Moscow's continues its invasion against Kiev."By the end of this year, Russia will lose 100,000 of its soldiers and God only knows how many mercenaries," Ukrayinska Pravda quoted the President as saying in his nightly video address to the nation on Wednesday.

Zelensky also said that situation at the front remains difficult."Despite extremely big Russian losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance in the Donetsk region, gain a foothold in the Luhansk region, move in the Kharkiv region, they are planning something in the south," he said.

On Tuesday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that since the start of the invasion on February 24, the Russian army has lost about 88,380 soldiers.