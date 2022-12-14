Russia Shells Regional HQ In Kherson Central Square, Ukraine Says

Ukraine-Russia War: Russian forces have been shelling Kherson from the opposite side of the Dnipro River since leaving the city.(Image Credit: Reuters.)

Russian forces firing multiple rocket launchers hit the regional administration building on the central square of the recently liberated southern city of Kherson on Wednesday, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office said.

Ukraine recaptured Kherson from Russian forces on November 11, prompting days of celebrations on the square by city residents and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the square on November 14 to hail the end of the Russian occupation.

Russian forces have been shelling Kherson from the opposite side of the Dnipro River since leaving the city.

Earier on Wednesday, Kyiv's air defence systems shot down 10 Russian drones on Wednesday, the city's mayor said, while the United States is close to finalising plans to send its Patriot air defence system to Ukraine in a potentially pivotal move in the conflict.

Two administrative buildings in Ukraine's capital Kyiv were damaged on Wednesday in a drone attack, the city's administration said, adding that there was still no information about potential injuries or fatalities.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air-defence systems shot down 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones and that there were explosions in the central Shevchenkivskyi district.

Ukrainians leaving Bakhmut this week described almost constant Russian shelling that had forced residents to shelter in basements and sleep in the bitter cold.

Reuters was not able to independently verify battlefield report.

Russia's close ally Belarus announced a snap military inspection including increased combat readiness in the south of the country, the latest in a burst of exercises that have prompted concern from neighbouring Ukraine.

The Kremlin said it had not received any proposals about a "Christmas ceasefire" in Ukraine. Earlier this week President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called earlier this week on Russia to start withdrawing its troops from his country by Christmas.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday Patriot missile defence systems would be a legitimate target for Russian strikes against Ukraine, should the United States authorise them to be delivered to support Kyiv.