13 Including 7 Children Killed In Russia School Shooting; Gunman Dies By Suicide

At least 13 people died in a school shooting in the Russian city of Izhevsk on Monday. Russia's Investigative Committee previously said a gunman had killed nine, including five children, at the school before committing suicide. It happened in Izhevsk, a city 1,200 kilometres east of the capital Moscow. The school educated children between grades 1 and 11.

Governor of the Udmurtia region, Alexander Brechalov, said in a video statement that the still unidentified shooter got into a school in Izhevsk, the region's capital, killed a guard and some of the children there. “There are victims among the children, there are wounded too,” Brechalov said.

Citing the Investigative Committee, Russia's RT news said that the male perpetrator died by suicide after the attack and his identity is currently being established. The male suspect was wearing a ski mask and a black T-shirt with Nazi symbols, it added.

A local MP said that "the gunman was armed with two non-lethal pistols that had been altered to fire live ordnance". The school administration said students and teachers had been evacuated, the state-run TASS News Agency reported. The victims also included teachers and two security guards. Footage circulating on social media showed blood on a classroom floor and a bullet hole in a window, with children crouching down underneath desks.

In May last year, a school shooting occurred in Kazan, Tatarstan, which claimed the lives of seven students and two teachers. The 19-year-old shooter was identified as a former student.