Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has shown 95 per cent efficacy in treating COVID-19 patients after 42 days of the first dose

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Over 1 lakh people in Russia have already been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The statement in this regard was made by Health Minster Mikhail Murashko as Russia presented its Sputnik V vaccine to the United Nations over a video link, according to a report by Reuters.

This comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the county has already produced over 2 million dozes of its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V. The vaccine has shown 95 per cent efficacy in treating COVID-19 patients after 42 days of the first dose, according to second interim results of large scale trials.

Putin said the large-scale inoculation drive will be carried out from the next week and medics and teachers will be the first to receive the vaccine shots, AFP reported.

Sputnik V vaccine was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia on August 11. It became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenoviral vector platform. The country, however, faced criticism by some scientists in the West who have accused it of cutting corners in an effort to try to rush out the vaccine.

In India, it remains presently unclear when the vaccine will be available for public distribution. However, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said earlier this week that up to 30 crore people could be administered COVID-19 vaccine by August 2021.

"In the first 3-4 months of next year, there is a possibility we will be able to provide vaccines to the people of the country. By July-August, we have a plan to provide vaccines to around 25-30 crore people and we are preparing accordingly."

Posted By: Lakshay Raja