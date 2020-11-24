Sputnik V's developers today said that the second interim analysis of the clinical trial data of the vaccine has shown the efficacy of 91.4% on the 28th day after the first dose was administered to the volunteers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Russian coronavirus vaccine candidate, Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology has shown 95 per cent efficacy in treating COVID-19 patients after 42 days of the first dose.

The Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology today said that the second interim analysis of the clinical trial data of Sputnik V has shown the efficacy of 91.4 per cent on the 28th day after the first dose was administered to the volunteers. However, they did not note the number of cases used to make the calculation.

Posted By: Talib Khan