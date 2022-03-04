New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Amid the ongoing dispute between Russia and other countries over its invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Space Agency, Roscosmos, removed flags of several nations, including the US and Japan, painted on a massive rocket in the spaceport Baikonur. However, the Russian space agency kept India's flag intact.

A video on Twitter surfaced showing some workers covering the flags of the United States, UK, and Japan on the rocket at Baikonur cosmodrome. The video was shared by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin.

“The launchers at Baikonur decided that without the flags of some countries, our rocket would look more beautiful,” Rogozin said while sharing the video on Twitter.

Стартовики на Байконуре решили, что без флагов некоторых стран наша ракета будет краше выглядеть. pic.twitter.com/jG1ohimNuX — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 2, 2022

The move by the space agency Roscosmos is symbolic of the severed ties between Russia and the above-mentioned nations after Moscow launched a 'military operation' in Ukraine and the US in response cut down sanctions to the country.

Members of the NATO or (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) such as France, Germany and the UK along with Japan- which shares friendly relations with the US, have announced harsh sanctions targeting trade with Russia. They have also taken stern measures to cut off Russia from global sports and cultural activities.

On the other hand, Russia's relationship with India appears to stay strong as India on Wednesday abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution over Russia and Ukraine war. India reiterated that differences can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. The country demanded safe and uninterrupted passage for all its nationals, including students still stranded in Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, Rogozin flexing Russia's might tweeted “If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS (International Space Station) from an uncontrolled deorbit and fall into the United States or Europe." “There is also the option of dropping a 500-ton structure to India and China. Do you want to threaten them with such a prospect? The ISS does not fly over Russia, so all the risks are yours. Are you ready for them?" he continued.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha