Russia Rejects Pakistan's Request To Sell It Crude Oil At 30-40 Per Cent Discount: Report

RESPONDING to Pakistan’s demand for a 30 to 40 per cent discount on crude oil, Russia has denied saying that it could offer anything right now as all volumes were committed, The News International, cited by ANI reported on Thursday.

This came after the Pakistani delegation including State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, joint secretary and officials of the Pakistan Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday asked for a discount during talks in Moscow. However, Russia also promised to consider Pakistan's demand and to share its mind later on through diplomatic channels.

Geo News reported that a delegation from Pakistan's government visited Moscow on November 29 for a three-day visit in order to meet with Russian officials and discuss the possibility of importing crude oil at a reduced price as well as the method of payment and shipping costs.

However, sources cited by Geo News added that Russia can offer crude at the rates it is offering to its main customer countries, which are reliable and sound economies, at a proper time. They said that significant customers are currently committed to all quantities.

But this comes with a deal, as the Russian side asked Pakistan to first honour its commitment to the flagship project of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline, which will be built from Karachi to Lahore, Punjab.

Earlier, on November 13, Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar while addressing the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) workers in Dubai, said that the United States cannot stop Pakistan from purchasing Russian oil and it will be possible to do so soon, the Express Tribune newspaper quoted.

During his visit to the US last month, Dar had a meeting with the officials of the US State Department in which the matter of oil purchase from Russia was discussed. the Pakistani minister said that the ministry will try to purchase oil from Russia on similar terms.