Russia Ready To Restart Supply Of Gas To Europe, Ball In EU's Court: Putin

RUSSIA on Wednesday said that Moscow is ready to supply additional gas to Europe in the autumn-winter period, adding that the ball is in the EU's court, according to Reuters.

Speaking at the "Russia Energy Week-Energy Epoch, Revolution & Shift" event at the Russia state-affiliated media - RT, Putin said, "Russia is ready to start these supplies, the ball is in the EU's court, so to say. If they want to, just let them open the tap and that's it. We are not restricting anyone in anything, including our readiness to supply additional volumes in the autumn-winter period," Reuters reported.

He said that the European prosperity of the last decades was based on cooperation with Russia.

"I have repeatedly said that Nord Streams has no political background, it is a purely commercial project, involving Russian and European companies on an equal footing, so its fate should be decided jointly by Russia and our partners in the European Union. I should say that repairing the undermined gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea is, of course, possible, but it will only make sense in case of their economically sound operation, and of course, in case of ensuring the safety of the route," Reuters quoted Putin as saying.

Further, the Russian President said that the Nord Stream leaks are "international terrorism."

"There is no doubt that this is an act of international terrorism...," said Putin on Wednesday about the leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines between Russia and Europe.

"World economy, energy experiencing an acute crisis, associated with the subversive actions of individual countries. Orchestrators of Nord Stream sabotage seek to finally break ties between Russia and EU, to weaken Europe," Reuters quoted Putin as saying.

The Russian President further stated that the beneficiaries of the Nord Stream bombing are clear - the US and countries with alternative supply routes.

He also blamed Ukraine for using terrorist methods for sabotaging Russian infrastructure in the backdrop of the Crimea bridge blast.

"Kyiv regime has been using terrorist methods for a long time - they themselves post it on the internet, realise their mistake, and immediately erase it," said Putin.

"Mechanism of spot pricing for gas could see Europe lose 300 billion euro," said Putin on the Group of Seven (G7) pledge to put a cap on the price of Russian oil sold worldwide.

Putin called an oil price cap discussed by European leaders "a threat to the well-being of billions of people", after saying Russia will not sell to countries implementing it.

He also said that Russia will revolutionise its own energy industry, and link projects to Asia.

"We will continue to enhance our experts to develop markets across the world, expand the geography of our experts - soon identify key projects, such as the Power of Siberia 2 Pipeline in Mongolia as well, as the Asian and European gas transit infrastructure needs to be connected, continue to ... terminals and transit infrastructures - all the goals have been set and I am confident that Russian Government will do all those need to be done."