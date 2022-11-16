Russia Praises US For 'Measured' Response On Missile Attack, Accuses Poland Of 'Deliberately Escalating Tensions'

HOURS after Polish authorities on Wednesday blamed Russia for a missile attack on its border near Ukraine killing two people, the Russian defence ministry has denied its involvement and alleged that the Poland media and officials deliberately accused Kremlin to escalate the already tense situation. "Russian firepower has launched no strikes at area between Ukrainian–Polish border," the statement from the defence ministry stated.

In a rare sight, the Russian defence ministry also praised America for its 'measured' response to the missile attack which killed two people in Przewodow. The praise came after US President Joe Biden, in his first reaction after the missile landed in Poland, said that it is unlikely that the missile had come from Russia.

Earlier, Russia said that the explosion in Poland had been caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile and that Russian strikes in Ukraine had been no closer than 35 km (22 miles) from the Polish border. "The photos published in the evening of Nov. 15 in Poland of the wreckage found in the village of Przewodow are unequivocally identified by Russian defence industry specialists as elements of an anti-aircraft guided missile of the S-300 air defence system of the Ukrainian air force," the statement said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a number of countries had made "baseless statements" about Russia's involvement without having any idea of what had happened. "We have witnessed another hysterical, frenzied Russophobic reaction, which was not based on any real data," Peskov as quoted by Reuters said.

"Such a frenzied reaction shows that there is never a need to rush to judgement, with statements that can escalate the situation. Especially at such crucial moments," he added.

Peskov said Biden had shown "restraint" in his response to the blast. "Once again, I want to invite you to pay attention to the rather restrained reaction of the Americans, which contrasted with the absolutely hysterical reaction of the Polish side and a number of other countries," Peskov said.

"Why did this happen? You should probably put questions to Warsaw and ask Polish officials to be more restrained, more balanced and professional when they talk about such sensitive and potentially dangerous topics," he added.

