New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the escalated tensions at the Russia-Ukraine border, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that Kremlin does not war and that's why it has been putting forward the proposals for a process of negotiations through talks. Putin's statement came amid accusations from the Western capitals that accused Moscow of amassing troops near Ukraine with plans to invade.

"Do we want this or not? Of course, not. That is exactly why we put forward proposals for a process of negotiations," Putin, as quoted by news agency AFP, said following talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow.

During the press briefing, Putin also said that he has been told that Ukraine will not join NATO in the near future but that assurance was not good enough and Moscow wanted to resolve the issue in its own entirety now. Russia is campaigning for security guarantees from the West including a veto on Ukraine ever joining the U.S.-European military alliance.

Earlier in the day, Russia said some of its troops were returning to base after exercises near Ukraine and mocked Western warnings about a looming invasion, but NATO said it had yet to see any evidence of a de-escalation that could avert a military conflict.

Russia did not say how many units were being withdrawn, and how far, after a build-up of some 130,000 Russian troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine that has triggered one of the worst crises in relations with the West since the Cold War.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after meeting President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin that the withdrawal of some Russian troops was a good sign. Others were more cautious. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "the intelligence that we're seeing today is still not encouraging", and Ukraine said the reported pullback needed to be seen to be believed.

In a separate development, Russia's lower house of parliament voted to ask Putin to recognise two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as an independent. Recognition of the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics could kill off the Minsk peace process in east Ukraine, where a conflict between government forces and Moscow-backed separatists has killed 15,000 people.

(With Agencies Inputs)

