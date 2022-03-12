New Delhi/Moscow | Jagran World Desk: Russia this week effectively legalised the patent theft from any business or establishment associated with the countries “unfriendly” to it. The decree, that Putin administration issued this week, does not specify the countries in particular from where this apparent patent theft could happen, but between the lines, it appears to be the western nations that have levied heavy economic and geopolitical sanctions against Moscow in the wake of ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

These measures could affect computer programmes, related software trademarks, fast food establishments and more.

Russia’s decree reportedly removes protections for patent holders who are registered in hostile countries, do business in them or hold their nationality.

Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development had said last week that authorities were considering “removing restrictions on the use of intellectual property contained in certain goods whose supply to Russia is restricted,” state media TASS reported. The ministry added that the measures would “mitigate the impact on the market of supply chain breaks, as well as shortages of goods and services that have arisen due to the new sanctions of western countries,” TASS reported further.

”The measure will allow, on the one hand, to organize the production and use of technologies that were presented in products that Western companies were deprived of our citizens, on the other hand, the measure legalizes the import of such products from third countries,” the Ministry of Economic Development explained further, as per Russian state media.

What does it simply mean?

This simply means that the Russian businesses could still operate using trademarked names of companies like McDonald’s and Starbucks that have ceased their operations in Russia.

The United States and its NATO allies have pulled out of Russia’s huge oil and gas industry, in the wake of its invasion on Ukraine starting February 24.

Major companies have shut down services in the country either partially or entirely including: PayPal, TikTok, Netflix, Spotify, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Apple, Zara, Coca-Cola, Shell, Ikea, Prada etc.

