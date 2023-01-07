Russia-Installed Official Says Drone Shot Down Over Crimea’s Sevastopol

The Russian-installed governor of the Crimean city of Sevastopol said on Saturday that air defences had shot down a drone in what he suggested was the latest attempted Ukrainian attack on a port where Russia's Black Sea Fleet is based.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Russian-backed governor of the city, made the allegation on the Telegram messaging service, alleging that the incident had occurred in the early hours of January 7, which is Orthodox Christmas.

There was no immediate comment on the allegation from Ukraine, which has not in the past confirmed similar alleged incidents but has made clear it reserves the right to do what is necessary to return its own territory.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and Kyiv says it is determined to return the Black Sea peninsula along with a swath of eastern Ukraine and other territory that Russian forces have seized since they invaded on February 24 last year.

Crimea, which Russia says is now its sovereign territory, was one of the launchpads for what Moscow called its "special military operation" and has come under attack several times - most spectacularly in August, when a series of explosions destroyed a group of warplanes at a Russian naval base.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had proposed a truce to coincide with Orthodox Christmas. Kyiv rejected his offer as a cynical ruse to buy time for Russia's forces to rest and bring in new equipment.

Earlier in October, Russia said 16 air and maritime drones attacked civilian and Black Sea Fleet vessels in the Bay of Sevastopol in Crimea at 0420 Kyiv time. Russia said all nine of the air drones were destroyed.

Unverified footage on social media showed what appeared to be maritime drones speeding across the water towards a Russian battleship while bullets were fired at the drone.

Russian defence ministry said the attack was carried out by Ukraine's 73rd Marine Special Operations Center under the guidance and leadership of British navy specialists in the town of Ochakiv on the Black Sea coast.