Russia Has 'Four New Regions': Putin Declares Annexation Of Ukraine's Territory

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin announced Russia had "four new regions" in a speech in the Kremlin on Friday in which he outlined Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow's forces have partially seized during a seven-month conflict with Ukraine.

Russia declared the annexations after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and unrepresentative.

Claiming people’s mandate for the annexation Putin said, "People have made their choice ... This is an inalienable right, which is enshrined in Article 1 of the U.N. Charter. People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots forever. We call on the Kyiv regime to immediately cease hostilities and return to the negotiation table. We will defend our land with all our strength and all our means."

"After the collapse of the USSR, the West decided that the world would forever have to put up with its dictates ... the West expected that Russia would not be able to cope with such dictates and fall apart ... but Russia has been reborn and strengthened. The West continues to look for new chances to weaken and destroy Russia,” Putin added.

Putin vowed to defend Russia's "homeland and values" in a defiant speech from the Kremlin in which he announced Russia was annexing four regions from Ukraine and said the West feared Russian culture.

Presenting a long list of grievances against the West, Putin accused the United States and its allies of waging a "hybrid war" against Russia and the separatist administrations it backed in eastern Ukraine. He said the West had broken its promises to Russia and had no moral right to talk about democracy, and that the countries of the West were acting as the imperialist states that they had "always been".