Russia Fired 'More Than 50 Missiles', Hit Infrastructure Targets In Kyiv: Ukraine

AMID the ongoing tussle between Russia and Ukraine, the latter said that it was targeted by "more than 50" cruise missiles from Russia on Monday morning, resulting in power cuts across several regions.

As quoted by AFP, "From 7 am on October 31, Russian occupiers carried out several waves of missile attacks against critical infrastructure in Ukraine," the Ukrainian army said on Telegram, adding that "more than 50 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were launched."

Critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other towns was targeted by a large Russian attack, perhaps in revenge for what Moscow claimed was an attack on its Black Sea Fleet by the Ukrainians over the weekend.

In the early hours of the morning, inhabitants in the Ukrainian capital heard loud booms as they got ready for work.

The emergency services sent out text messages warning of a missile assault, and air raid sirens sounded nonstop for three hours.

The assaults took place soon before Petr Fiala, the prime minister of the Czech Republic, and other high-ranking officials from his government, including the ministries of foreign affairs, defence, and interior, arrived in Kyiv as part of the most recent European Union support mission to Ukraine.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, large areas of the capital were cut off from power and water supplies as a result.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said that there was no justification for Russian missiles meant to inflict so much suffering on civilians.

"Don't justify these attacks by calling them a response.' Russia does this because it still has the missiles and the will to kill Ukrainians," he tweeted.

According to Ukrainian Railways, several areas of the country's railways were also without power.

Two days prior to the attack, Russia accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack against its Black Sea Fleet off the coast of the Crimean Peninsula, which it has occupied.

Ukraine has denied the attack and claimed that Russia used improper weapons-handling techniques, but Moscow has nonetheless announced that it will no longer take part in a treaty mediated by the UN to ensure the safety of ships carrying grain from Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak, chief of the Ukrainian presidential office, commented on the attacks on Monday by saying that Russian soldiers "continue to combat with civilian facilities."