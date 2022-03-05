Moscow | Jagran News Desk: Ten days after raging a full-fledged attack on Ukraine through land, sea and air, in order to invade its bordering nation, Russia on Saturday morning (Indian Time) declared partial ceasefire or the evacuation of civilians from the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, the Russian defence ministry said today.

"Today, on March 5, starting at 10 a.m. Moscow time [07:00 GMT], Russia is declaring a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors are opening for civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha," said the ministry on Saturday. The ministry added that the corridors and the evacuation routes have been agreed upon with Ukraine.

Earlier, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko had informed that Russian forces have blockaded Ukraine's port city of Mariupol. Notably, Mariupol is of strategic importance to Russian forces, as by taking the city, they can secure a land corridor that would link Crimea with southern Russia.

In Mariupol, citizens would be allowed to leave during a five-hour window, it quoted the city's officials as saying. There was no immediate confirmation that firing had stopped and it was not clear if the ceasefire would be extended to other areas, or how long it would last, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered into its tenth day.

Aid agencies have warned of an unfolding humanitarian disaster as food, water and medical supplies run short and refugees stream into western Ukraine and neighbouring European countries. A Ukrainian negotiator had said on Thursday that a second round of ceasefire talks with Russia had not yielded the results Kyiv hoped for, but both sides had reached an understanding on creating humanitarian corridors.

Earlier on Friday, Russia informed the UN Security Council that Russian buses are ready at crossing points to go to the eastern Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Sumy to evacuate Indian students and other foreign nationals who are stranded there.

The 15-nation Council held an emergency session on Friday, called by Albania, France, Ireland, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States, following Russia's attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities Meanwhile, Ukraine plans to hold the third round of talks with Russian officials to try to end the fighting triggered by Moscow's invasion this weekend, said one of Kyiv's negotiators.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan