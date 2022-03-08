New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Russia has become the world's most sanctioned country with several European and western nations announcing severe sanctions against it for raging a war against Ukraine on February 24. According to a New York-based sanctions watchlist site Castellum.AI, 2,754 sanctions were already in place against Russia before February 22 and 2,778 additional were imposed in the days following the attack on Ukraine, bringing the total to 5,532.

Castellum.AI said that sanctions were first imposed by the US and its allies on Russia on February 22 a day after President Vladimir Putin declared the two Ukrainian rebel regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent states". After Russia announced its military operations against Russia on February 24, hundreds more sanctions followed.

With a total of 5,532 sanctions against it, Russia has outranked Iran as the most sanctioned country. Iran has 3,616 sanctions imposed against its name. According to the Castellum.AI, the countries and regions targeting Russia with sanctions are Switzerland (568), the European Union (518), Canada (454), Australia (413), the US (243), the UK (35) and Japan (35).

Here's a list of countries with the most number of sanctions, as per Castellum.AI:

Russia: Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine and launch an attack on it has pushed western and European nations to add thousands of more sanctions against it. A total of 2,778 sanctions were added to Russia's 2,754 already imposed sanctions taking the total to 5,532 and making it the most sanctioned country globally.

Iran: As per the list of Catellum.AI, Iran is the second most sanctioned country in the world with 3,616 sanctions. These sanctions have been imposed in the last decade over its controversial nuclear program and alleged support of terrorism.

Syria: The European Union, the US, Canada, Australia and Switzerland have imposed several economic sanctions against Syria after 2011 over the civil war. As per Castellum.AI, Syria has 2,608 sanctions against it.

North Korea: Kim Jong-Un-led North Korea has been under UN sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. The Castellum.ai list shows that North Korea has 2,077 sanctions against it.

Venezuela: The South American country has 651 sanctions against it, according to the Castellum.ai list. These sanctions have been imposed by the United States since 2017, on businesses and oil entities associated with the former Maduro regime.

Myanmar: Castellum.ai list shows that Myanmar has 510 sanctions against it.

Cuba: It is the last country on the list with 208 sanctions. Cuba has been under US sanctions for more than 60 years, which have affected every aspect of life on the island.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan