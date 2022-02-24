Kiev (Ukraine) | Jagran World Desk: The Ukraine parliament on Thursday approved presidential decree on martial law and urged the citizens to remain calm amid an attack by the Russian forces.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a brief video address, said the country is introducing martial law after Russia declared war on its territory. Russia on Thursday announced a special military operation in the Donbas region and is conducting strikes on Ukraine's military infrastructure and border guards.

"We're introducing martial law in the whole territory of our country," Zelensky said in a statement.

Zelensky further said that he was in touch with US President Joe Biden for mobilizing international support.

He also appealed to the citizens to maintain calm and stay at home.

"Today each of you should keep calm. Stay at home if you can. We are working. The Army is working. The whole sector of defense and security is working," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Ukraine Foreign Ministry said that the Russian troops were attacking Ukrainian cities from various directions, including the temporarily occupied Donbas and Crimea, as well as the northeastern region.

"The purpose of Russia's offensive military operation is to destroy the Ukrainian state, seize Ukrainian territory by force, and establish control through occupation," the ministry said.

"This is an act of war, an attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a gross violation of the UN Charter and fundamental norms and principles of international law," the ministry added.

What is Martial Law

Martial law is a system of justice declared by the government in any country in which the military forces are given the right to rule over civilian rule.

It is not always necessary that Martial law is imposed in the whole country, and it can be applied to a small part of any country.

Martial law is enforced by a country only when there is civil unrest or a national crisis or a state of war, etc. In this, everything falls into the hands of the army. In a country where martial law is applied, the army takes over.

In the past, martial law was implemented in Germany and Japan after World War II. In Pakistan too, martial law has been applied four times.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta