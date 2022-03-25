Moscow/Kyiv | Jagran News Desk: Russia on Friday claimed to open a humanitarian corridor to allow foreign ships to leave Ukrainian ports, said Ukraine's local media outlet The Kyiv Independent on Friday. "The supposed corridor would be 3 miles wide and open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 25. Earlier, Russia claimed there were drifting mines in the Black Sea," wrote the media outlet. Moreover, as the Ukraine-Russia war enters the second month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives four cities the honorary title of 'Hero City' and seven National Guard service members 'Hero of Ukraine' title. The four cities to receive the title were Bucha, Irpin, Mykolaiv, and Okhtyrka. Five of the seven service members received the award posthumously.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked EU leaders for working together to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia, including Germany's decision to block Russia from delivering natural gas to Europe through the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline. But he lamented that these steps weren't taken earlier, saying there was a chance Russia would have thought twice about invading. He then appealed to the EU leaders, who had gathered on Thursday in Brussels, to move quickly on Ukraine's application to join the bloc. “Here I ask you, do not delay. Please,” Zelenskyy said by video from Kyiv. “For us this is a chance.”

Here are the TOP Developments from the BIG story:

- U.S. President Joe Biden said he thinks Russia should be removed from the Group of Twenty (G20) major economies and the topic was raised during his meetings with world leaders in Brussels earlier on Thursday. "My answer is yes, depends on the G20," Biden said,

- US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will respond if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine. Biden made these remarks on the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.

- US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) said that he has amply made it clear to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of the potentially dire economic consequences if China provides assistance to Russia.

- On the possibility of China providing assistance to Russia, Biden said he had a "very straightforward conversation" with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week on the topic.

- Japan will freeze the assets of an additional 25 Russian individuals and prohibit exports to 81 Russian organisations, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday. On Thursday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan will proceed with steps to strip Russia of most favoured nation trade status and to prevent it from evading financial sanctions using digital assets.

- President Joe Biden and Western allies have pledged new sanctions and humanitarian aid in response to Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine, but their offers fell short of the more robust military assistance that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for in a pair of live-video appearances.

- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that Ukrainians "need to achieve peace" and halt Russian bombardment that has forced millions to flee to countries like Poland, where U.S. President Joe Biden is due to witness the crisis first hand.

- In a meeting with the leaders of the European Union (EU) at their Council meeting on Thursday (local time), US President Joe Biden reiterated commitment towards transatlantic unity in the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a White House official.

