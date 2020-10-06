The Nobel Prize 2020 in the Physics category has been awarded to Roger Penrose and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Nobel Prize 2020 in the Physics category has been awarded to Roger Penrose and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez for their discoveries about one of the most exotic phenomena in the universe, the black hole, the jury said.

While Penrose, a professor at Oxford University, won the prestigious award "for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity, Genzel and Ghez won the honour “for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy”

"The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million Swedish kronor (more than $1.1 million), courtesy of a bequest left 124 years ago by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The amount was increased recently to adjust for inflation," news agency PTI said.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2020 #NobelPrize in Physics with one half to Roger Penrose and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez. pic.twitter.com/MipWwFtMjz — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2020

Roger Penrose used ingenious mathematical methods in his proof that black holes are a direct consequence of Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. Genzel and Ghez developed methods to see through the huge clouds of interstellar gas and dust to the centre of the Milky Way.

“The discoveries of this year’s Laureates have broken new ground in the study of compact and supermassive objects,” David Haviland, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, said on awarding the 10 million Swedish crown ($1.1 million) prize.

On Monday, the Swedish panel honoured Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice with the prestigious award “for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus".

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha