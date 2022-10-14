Robbie Coltrane Of ‘Harry Potter’ Fame Dies At 72

SCOTTISH actor Robbie Coltrane, who is famously known for playing the character of Hagrid in Harry Potter movies died at the age of 72 on Friday, reported Deadline.

Reportedly, the actor had not been in good health for the past two years and took his last breath in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland.

Robbie took up stand-up comedy in Edinburgh clubs and changed his last name in honour of the jazz legend John Coltrane as he turned to act in London.

His early TV credits include 'Flash Gordon', 'Blackadder and Keep It in the Family'. His other comedy credits included series like 'A Kick Up the Eighties', 'The Comic Strip' and 'Alfresco' as he became a mainstay on British TV screens. He also featured in two James Bond films as he played Valentin Zukovsky in 'GoldenEye' and 'The World Is Not Enough.'

In 2019, among his more recent performances, Robbie reprised his role as Hagrid in the fantasy short film Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Robbie was born on March 30, 1950, in Glasgow, Scotland as the son of a doctor and teacher. After graduating from Glasgow Art School, he continued his studies in art at Moray House College of Education in Edinburgh, The Hollywood Reporter reported.