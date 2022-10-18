Rishi Sunak Would Win If UK PM Poll Held Now As Liz Truss Govt Loses Favour: Survey

Rishi Sunak, former UK Chief Secretary to the Treasury, outside Downing Street in London. (Image: REUTERS/ File)

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak would defeat current Prime Minister Liz Truss if the Conservative Party held leadership elections now, a new poll showed on Tuesday. As the country faces a major economic crisis, Truss' attempts at radical tax cutting reforms has not been received well.

While the Prime Minister has now abandoned the plan for unfunded tax cuts, which worsened the economic crisis, the damage to her popularity has been done. According to a YouGov poll, eight out of 10 Britons disapprove of the Conservative-led government now.

Meanwhile, 55 per cent of the voting Tory members, who seem to be suffering from "buyer's remorse", would now prefer Sunak over Truss. A mere 25 per cent continue to back Truss, under whom the party's popularity has fallen massively.

Further, a majority of 55 per cent of Tory members think Truss should resign as party leader and Prime Minister, and only 38 per cent still support her.

"With the ongoing political chaos at Westminster dominating headlines, a new YouGov Political Research snap poll of Conservative party members finds significant buyer's remorse among the party membership surrounding their September decision to elect Liz Truss leader," reads a YouGov analysis.

The survey found that 77 per cent people disapproved of the Conservative rule, which is the highest in 11 years of YouGov tracking, according to the company.

Nine in 10 Britishers, or 87 per cent of those polled, have said that the government's handling of the economy was bad. YouGov polled 1,772 people for the October 17 update of its regular series on government approval ratings, which was published on Tuesday.

Other opinion polls too have shown decreasing support for the Conservative Party in the past few weeks after a plan for unfunded tax cuts shocked investors, triggering bond market turmoil so severe the Bank of England had to intervene.

