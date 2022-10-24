Rishi Sunak Set To Be New UK PM After Rival Penny Mordaunt Pulls Out Of Race

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak was named the new leader of the Conservative Party on Monday by the head of the British Conservative Party's 1922 Committee, making him the nation's new prime minister.

Here are the top developments in this story:

1.British politician, Rishi Sunak, was chosen to lead the conservative party and will take over as the country's next prime minister. This development occurs after Penny Mordaunt, the rival, was unable to garner the required 100 supporters from her fellow MPs.

"Rishi Sunak is therefore elected as leader of the Conservative Party," senior backbencher Graham Brady said, as Mordaunt vowed her "full support" for the new prime minister of the UK.

2. Boris Johnson, who tried to secure the backing of 100 lawmakers to enter Monday's contest, pulled out of the leadership of the conservative party race on Sunday, citing reasons that "he would not be able to lead a united party in parliament." Penny Mordaunt, who is one of the contenders for the top post, is way behind with only 26 backers. On Monday, John Rentoul, a political commentator, tweeted, "Mordaunt's former campaign manager appears to be calling for her to stand aside."

3. Earlier, Brandon Lewis, who is the Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, supporting Sunak, said, "At a time of acute challenge, we must come together and unite. It is clear that the majority of our parliamentary party support @RishiSunak to be our next PM. He has the necessary expertise and experience to do that, and he will have my absolute backing in doing so. "

4. As per the reports by the BBC, several prominent Conservative MPs visited Sunak's campaign headquarters on Monday. The BBC reported that Kemi Badenoch, the International Trade Secretary, and Gavin Williamson, the former education secretary, both stopped off at Rishi Sunak’s office.

5. Penny Mordaunt, who is now the only challenger against Sunak for the UK Prime Minister, praised Boris Johnson, saying, "Put country before party, and party before self." If Mordaunt fails to manage 100 backers, Sunak will be declared the next conservative party leader.

6. Sunak, soon after the announcement of Johnson not contesting, put out a tweet praising his leadership for leading the country through some of the toughest challenges, including Nrexit, COVID, and the war in Ukraine.

7. Conservative MP Damian Green said he is confident Penny Mordaunt will gather the 100 backers needed to enter the race against Rishi Sunak to be the next leader of the Conservative Party. "There are a lot of people who weren’t declaring publicly what they were doing, I mean, indeed, Penny’s numbers are well above the published figures already," he said.

8. Priti Patel came in support of Rishi Sunak. She tweeted, "In these difficult times for our country, we must unite by putting public service first and work together. We care about our country and with the enormous challenges upon us, we must put political differences aside to give @RishiSunak the best chance of succeeding. "

9. As per the rules, if both members, Sunak and Mordaunt, manage to get the backing of 100 MP's in the first round, their names will be put on the ballot for an online vote of the party members. Nominations will be closed on Monday, October 24.

10. Sunak announced his candidacy on Sunday, saying that he intends to fix the economy.