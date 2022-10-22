Rishi Sunak Top Choice Of Tories To Replace Liz Truss; Boris Johnson Returns To Britain Eyeing PM Post

AS GREAT Britain plunges into another leadership crisis 45 days after getting a new prime minister following a month-long turmoil at the House of Commons, preparations to find a replacement for Liz Truss, who resigned from the top post two days back, have started to gain pace. Former UK exchequer Rishi Sunak is among the top choices of the Tory leaders to take up the top post. Meanwhile, the ousted Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking a return to 10 Downing Street and reportedly asked Sunak to step down from the race to the PM post.

Boris Johnson Returns To the UK

Boris Johnson who has been gaining momentum in his bid to return as prime minister for the second time arrived back in Britain on Saturday, However, some colleagues warned that his comeback could create more political chaos.

Johnson who was forced to step down from the PM post only weeks after he took power, has not commented about a bid for his old job publicly. After his bid to return as British PM, for some Conservative lawmakers, Johnson is a vote-winner, while for others he is a toxic figure and they question his ability to unite the party.

Rishi Sunak Surpassing Threshold

After Liz Truss' resignation as UK Prime Minister, a Conservative British politician of Indian descent Rishi Sunak, is considering another potential candidate to replace Truss. On late Friday, Sunak became the first Tory leadership contender to reach the 100-nomination threshold to run for Conservative Party leader following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss, reported Independent citing campaign sources. Sunak got the backing of at least 100 Conservative Party lawmakers to enter the UK PM race.

Johnson Asks Sunak To Step Down

According to reports in British media, Rishi Sunak who is the frontrunner to become the next UK PM was asked by Boris Johnson to step down and let him come to replace Liz Truss.

On Thursday, Liz Truss resigned from the British Prime Minister post after only six weeks in power. She became the shortest serving British PM after she stepped down stating that she could not deliver the mandate on she was elected. Truss' resignation as UK PM threw the country into political turmoil and left it scrambling for a stable government.