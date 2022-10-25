Rishi Sunak To Take Charge As 1st Indian-Origin UK PM Today After Meeting King Charles III | 10 Points

RISHI Sunak will on Tuesday take charge as the new British prime minister after he won the race to lead the Conservative Party, tasked with steering a deeply divided country through an economic downturn set to leave millions of people poorer. Sunak was due to meet King Charles today morning (local time) before speaking outside No. 10 Downing Street.

One of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, Sunak, 42, will become the country's youngest leader in modern times - and its third in less than two months - as he takes over during one of the most turbulent eras in British political history. He replaces Liz Truss, who only lasted 44 days before she said she would resign, needing to restore stability to a country reeling from years of political and economic turmoil and seeking to lead a party that has fractured along ideological lines.

Top developments:

- Rishi Sunak will face one of the greatest challenges of any new leader when he becomes British prime minister on Tuesday, needing to tackle a mounting economic crisis, a warring political party and a deeply divided country.

- The former hedge fund boss - and one of the richest politicians in parliament - will now need to find deep spending cuts to plug a 40 billion pound ($45 billion) hole in the public finances at a time when his party's standing in the country has plummeted.

- He warned his Conservative colleagues on Monday that the party faced an "existential crisis" if it did not help to steer the country through what he described as a "profound economic challenge. "We now need stability and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together," he said.

- Sunak, Britain's youngest prime minister for more than 200 years and its first leader of colour, will replace Liz Truss who resigned after 44 days following a "mini budget" that sparked turmoil in financial markets.

- With debt interest costs rising and the outlook for the economy deteriorating, he will need to review all spending, including on politically sensitive areas such as health, education, defence, welfare and pensions.

- His first task, after being appointed by King Charles at Buckingham Palace, will be to select a cabinet of senior ministers that some Conservative lawmakers hope will include politicians from all wings of the party.

- He is expected to retain Jeremy Hunt as finance minister after the former foreign and health secretary helped to calm volatile bond markets by ripping up most of Truss's economic programme.

- Sunak, a Goldman Sachs analyst who only entered parliament in 2015, will also need to unite his party, aware that voters are increasingly angry over the antics of politicians at Westminster as the economy heads for recession, spurred by rising energy and food costs.

- His appointment also marks a first in Britain as Sunak, a Hindu, becomes its first prime minister of Indian origin. U.S. President Joe Biden described the appointment as a "groundbreaking milestone", while leaders from India and elsewhere welcomed Sunak to the job.

- His billionaire father-in-law, N.R. Narayana Murthy, said Sunak would do the best for the people of the United Kingdom. "We are proud of him and we wish him success," the founder of software giant Infosys said in a statement.

(With Agencies Inputs)