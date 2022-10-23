Rishi Sunak Runs For British PM; Here's How Next Conservative Party Leader Will Be Elected

THE FORMER Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, on Friday, officially announced his candidacy for the contest to be the next Prime Minister of the UK. He is being considered as one of the frontrunners to be the next PM, replacing Liz Truss. However, the course involves a struggle that he failed to navigate the last time.

In order to become the next PM of the country, the first step for any aspirant is to get the support of 100 MPs out of a total of 357. As per the reports by the BBC, Sunak already has the support of 122 MPs. This was counted from the 198 Tory MPs who went public with their support.

The supporters of the former Prime Minister, replaced by Truss in the last election, say that Johnson crossed the support of 100 MPs. However, the BBC tracker has kept him at 53. Morduant, the leader of the House of Commons, stands at 23.

Notably, most of the prominent media outlets in Britain cited a source close to Johnson as saying he has 100 backers and therefore may appear on the ballot.

How will the contest work?

According to the UK Parliament website, 100 nominations are required to be on the final ballot and may be submitted by email or physically. Further, the top two contenders after the MPs vote will be put on the ballot for an online vote of party members. Nominations will be closed on Monday, October 24.

The process will be completed by October 28. Notably, if none of the members secures the required 100 nominations from MPs, there will be no vote of party members and then the party will have a new leader on the same day—October 24.

But, if two members manage to get the MP's vote in round 1, Stage 2 will be followed. The candidate who succeeds in grabbing the most votes wins. However, the rules and the numbers are never shared publicly by the party.

In the last election, Rishi Sunak lost to Lizz Truss. However, there was an election just after six weeks of the last polls, and Truss was elected as the Prime Minister for the smallest period in the history of the country.