Rishi Sunak's 1st Day In Office: UK PM Swings Into Action, Several Ministers Shown The Door; 10 Points

Rishi Sunak, who assumed charge as Britain's 57th Prime Minister on Tuesday, swung into action on his first day in office. The British Prime Minister, who has been handed down an economic, as well as, political crisis, began his tenure by reshuffling the cabinet.

Sunak, Britain's first Hindu, non-white prime minister, took over after Liz Truss stepped down following a chaotic 45-day tenure. The UK Prime Minister asked several ministers to resign while re-appointing some former ministers and retaining some current ones.

- In major re-appointments, Dominic Raab was brought back as the deputy prime minister and Suella Braverman returned as home secretary. Raab was among the few staunch supporters of Sunak during the previous Tory leadership contest. Last week, Braverman resigned from the same role in Truss' cabinet after she sent an official document from her personal email address, breaking the ministerial code.

- Among those who were retained were Jeremy Hunt as finance minister, James Cleverly as foreign secretary, Ben Wallace as defence secretary and Penny Mordaunt as the house of commons leader.

- Boris Johnson's loyal supporter Jacob Rees-Mogg resigned as Business Secretary while Brandon Lewis stepped down as Justice Secretary. Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith and Development minister Vicky Ford were also shown the door.

- Simon Hart has been appointed as the new chief whip in Rishi Sunak's cabinet, replacing Wendy Morton. Hart has been the MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire since 2010 and served as Secretary of State for Wales under Boris Johnson between 2019 and 2022.

- British lawmaker Grant Shapps, Sunak loyalist and vocal critic of Truss, was appointed as business minister. Shapps, 54, had been interior minister since last Wednesday, and previously had served as transport minister under Johnson.

- With Sunak's appointment, sterling surged to its strongest level since September 15, and was last up 1.64 per cent at $1.14675, but currency strategists expect the pound to remain under pressure.

- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among several world leaders, congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming the Prime Minister of the UK and looked forward to working with him on global issues.

- Addressing outgoing PM Liz Truss, Sunak said, "I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss ...But some mistakes were made. Not born of ill will or bad intentions. Quite the opposite, in fact. But mistakes nonetheless. And I have been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister in part to fix them. And that work begins immediately.

- In his first speech, Sunak vowed to place people's needs above politics and restore trust and confidence in the Conservative government. "I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come," he said.

- On Tuesday morning, Rishi Sunak met King Charles III at the Buckingham Palace and accepted His Majesty's request to form the government.