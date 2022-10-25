Rishi Sunak Pledges To Put 'Public Needs Above Politics' In First Address As UK PM

BRITAIN'S newly elected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak put up a determined front as he assumed charge of office in the crisis-hit nation on Tuesday. Sunak, who became the third prime minister in two months, pledged to restore trust, rebuild confidence and lead the country through an economic crisis.

In his first address outside the prime minister's residence at Downing Street, the 42-year-old leader said he was not daunted by the crisis within the Conservative Party, and in the country. Here are the top remarks by Rishi Sunak:

- "I fully appreciate how hard things are. I understand too that I have work to do to restore trust, after all that has happened. All I can say is that I am not daunted. I know the high office I have accepted and I hope to live up to its demands."

- "I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come," he said.

- Sunak vowed to put the public's need above politics as anger mounts amid political and economic crisis in the country.

- Talking about his predecessor Liz Truss, Sunak said her plan to reignite economic growth had not been wrong, but mistakes were made. "And I have been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister, in part to fix them," he said.

- Sunak has warned his colleagues they face an "existential crisis" if they do not help to steer the country through the surging inflation and record energy bills that are forcing many households and businesses to cut back spending.