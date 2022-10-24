Rishi Sunak On Firm Ground In UK PM Bid, Johnson Needs 100 Votes By Monday To Pose A Challenge

THE FORMER chancellor of the UK, Rishi Sunak, is all set to become the next Prime Minister of the country if his opponents, Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt, fail to win the backing of 100 MPs by Monday. As per the reports by the BBC, Sunak already has the support of 122 MPs.

Johnson, who was ousted from the top post of the party in July and left office in September, currently has the support of 59 MPs. Penny Mordaunt has 29 currently.

According to the rules laid down by the UK parliament, if both Johnson and Mordaunt fail to garner the support of 100 MPs by Monday, Sunak would automatically become prime minister.

But, if two members manage to get the backing of 100 MP's in the first round, their names will be put on the ballot for an online vote of the party members. Nominations will be closed on Monday, October 24.

Meanwhile, if there is a three-way clash, MPs will hold an indicative ballot on Monday to put forward the two shortlisted candidates for the next round. Around 1,70,000 Tory members will then elect their new leader by next Friday.

Under the rules laid on Thursday, a maximum of three Tory MPs will be able to run, as the party has set a limit of 100 MPs for candidates to even get on the ballot paper. Notably, there are a total of 357 MPs in the party.

Sunak officially announced his candidacy earlier today,saying that he intends to fix the economy.

Lizz Truss defeated Rishi Sunak in the last election. However, there was an election just after six weeks of the last polls, and Truss was elected as the Prime Minister for the smallest period in the history of the country.