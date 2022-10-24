Rishi Sunak Is First Non-White UK PM: Journey Of Indian-Origin Tory MP To Britain's Top Post

RISHI Sunak is all set to be the new Prime Minister of the UK as he was named the new leader of the Conservative Party on Monday. He will replace his once leadership rival Lizz Truss.

Who is Rishi Sunak-the next UK PM?

1. Rishi Sunak was born into an Indian household in the Southampton region of the United Kingdom. He is the son of a pharmacist mother and a National Health Service (NHS) general practitioner (GP) father. His paternal grandparents were from Punjab.

2. According to sources, Sunak's family moved to East Africa in search of a better life, but as unrest erupted there due to strong anti-Indian sentiments, his grandfather changed his base to Britain.

3. Sunak is a Stanford and Oxford University graduate. He is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. The couple, who married in 2009, have two daughters, Anoushka and Krishna.

4. Sunak became a Member of Parliament(MP) in 2015 after he was elected from Richmond, Yorkshire. He was designated as the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the most important UK Cabinet post.

5.His popularity grew during the COVID-19 pandemic for his economic package to support employees and businesses.

6. After the "partygate" scandal, which had Sunak breaching COVID-19 rules and holding lockdown parties at government buildings, his reputation took a hit. This ultimately caused a crisis in the Johnson administration.

7. Sunak was also critcised for his wealthy wife's non-domiciled tax status.

8. A person who was born abroad or whose parents are foreign nationals is allowed to pay tax in the UK only on the income they make there thanks to the tax status. It was discovered that Akshata, who is still a citizen of India, had non-domiciled status in the UK. This made it possible for her to avoid paying taxes on her income earned abroad as she considered moving back to India.

9. Sunak served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022. Earlier, he served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury from 2019 to 2020.

10. Sunak contested against Liz Truss in the last election for the leader of the Conservative Party.