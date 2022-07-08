Rishi Sunak, Former UK Finance Minister, Announces Bid To Succeed Boris Johnson As British PM

Sunak, who resigned this week in protest at Johnson's leadership, will argue that he can salvage the Conservative Party's "brand" and has the experience to handle the economic crisis, The Times' political editor Steven Swinford said.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Fri, 08 Jul 2022 09:20 PM IST
Minute Read
Image Credits: Reuters

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak will pitch himself as a "serious candidate for a serious time" for the leadership race, arguing he is the only candidate with integrity, the Times reported on Friday.

(This story was orginally published by Reuters. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made to the story.)

 

