Rishi Sunak, Former UK Finance Minister, Announces Bid To Succeed Boris Johnson As British PM

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak will pitch himself as a "serious candidate for a serious time" for the leadership race, arguing he is the only candidate with integrity, the Times reported on Friday.

Sunak, who resigned this week in protest at Johnson's leadership, will argue that he can salvage the Conservative Party's "brand" and has the experience to handle the economic crisis, The Times' political editor Steven Swinford said.

(This story was orginally published by Reuters. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made to the story.)