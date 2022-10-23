Rishi Sunak Formally Declares Candidacy For UK PM Race, Says 'Want To Fix Economy'

THR FORMER chancellor, Rishi Sunak, on Sunday, finally announced his candidacy for the leadership of the Conservative party. He will replace the outgoing Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

“The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis. That’s why I am standing to be leader of the Conservative Pparty and your next prime minister. I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country,”Sunak Tweeted.

The former British finance minister, Sunak, was defeated by Truss in the race to replace Boris Johnson in September after losing an election held by members of the party across the country.

Sunak has received significant support from Conservative MPs. He has the support of over 100 Tory MPs as he appears to contest against the former prime minister, Boris Johnson. However, Johnson has yet to announce his candidacy.

Sunak acknowledged the difficulties the UK is experiencing and gave assurances about the right track of delivery.

“The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities - if we make the right choice - are phenomenal.”

“There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done.”

Prime Minister Truss on Thursday announced her resignation after an open revolt against her leadership in the Conservative Party.