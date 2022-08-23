Rishi Sunak Explains How He Wants To Change India-UK Relationship

Rishi Sunak, who has fallen behind Liz Truss in the race to become Britain's new Prime Minister, has said that he wants to change the relationship between India and the United Kingdom (UK) to make it a more two-way exchange. He made the remarks while addressing an event hosted by the Conservative Friends of India (CFIN) diaspora organisation in north London on Monday evening.

In Hindi, the Conservative leadership candidate said "Aap sab mere parivar ho (you all are my family)" while adding that the UK-India relationship is important. The former finance minister also said that the Indo-British community represents "the living bridge between the two countries".

"We are all very aware of the opportunity for the UK to sell things and do things in India, but actually we need to look at that relationship differently because there is an enormous amount that we here in the UK can learn from India," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"I want to make sure that it's easy for our students to also travel to India and learn, that it's also easy for our companies and Indian companies to work together because it's not just a one-way relationship, it's a two-way relationship, and that's the type of change I want to bring to that relationship," he said.

Sunak, who is trailing current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the contest to replace Boris Johnson, also reiterated his stand on China and said that there is a need to be "very robust" in defending the UK against Beijing's aggressiveness. Attacking the Chinese Communist Party, he said China represents the "biggest threat" to the British economy.

"...thereby national security that this country has faced in a long time and we need to be alive to that," PTI quoted Sunak as saying. "Be in no doubt, as your Prime Minister I will do whatever it takes to keep you, your families and our country safe because that's the first duty of a Conservative Prime Minister."