Rishi Sunak Ends Poll Campaign On A Personal Note, Calls Himself An 'Appalling Husband And Father'

Rishi Sunak, one of the two candidates in the race to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), ended his poll campaign on a personal note on Wednesday night with an address at a teeming concert venue in London's Wembley as he thanked his parents and wife Akshata Murty for their support.

The London event marked the 12th and final event in the Tory leadership election race, which concludes on Friday at 1700 local time and the winner is set to be announced on Monday. Sunak, the frontrunner in the first leg of the contest when his parliamentary colleagues voted him in as a finalist, has been trailing in the pre-poll surveys.

"This final hustings is special for me because the two people who inspired me to enter public service are actually here tonight - my mum and dad," said Sunak while facing the front row at the concert where where his general practitioner father Yashvir and pharmacist mother Usha were seated with his wife Akshata.

"It was their example of service and what they did for people that inspired me to enter politics. Mum, dad thank you for always sacrificing and striving to provide a better life for your kids than you had. And, thank you for teaching me that with hard work and belief and the love of your family there is no limit to what someone can achieve in our great country," he said.

Sunak, the Indian-origin former Chancellor, also spoke about his love story with his "incredible, loving, kind wife" Akshata, who is the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murty, and recalled their days as students at the Stanford University in the United States (US).

"You know what you mean to me, and I am incredibly grateful that 18 years ago you chose to give up your high heels and take a chance on the short kid with a backpack," he said.

The event was followed by a question-and-answer round during which Sunak and Liz Truss faced several questions from among the nearly 6,000-strong audience. During this round, Sunak was asked about his "greatest sacrifice" to be in UK PM race to which he said he has been an "appalling husband and father for the past couple of years".

"That is something that is really hard for me because I love my kids to bits, I love my wife to bits and unfortunately, I have not been able to be as present in their lives at all in the past few years as I would have liked to have been," he said.

"But that's because I believe it's an enormous privilege to have these jobs. I care passionately about our country and think I can offer something that will benefit millions of people, that's why I do it and I am really blessed to have their support as I do," he added.