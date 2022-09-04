'See You On Monday': Rishi Sunak Ends Campaign For UK PM Post On Optimistic Note

Conservative leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak stand together as they attend a hustings event in London. (Photo: Reuters)

Rishi Sunak, the first Indian-origin British MP to run for the post of prime minister, ended his "Ready for Rishi" campaign on Saturday (local time) on an optimistic note despite surveys predicting that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will be the winning candidate when the result is declared on Monday.

"Voting is now closed. Thank you to all my colleagues, the campaign team and, of course, all the members who came out to meet me and lend your support. See you Monday! #Ready4Rishi," the 42-year-old British Indian former finance minister tweeted. "Six weeks on the road and I've loved every second."

The result of the British Conservative Party leadership contest will be announced at 1130 GMT on Monday. Multiple polls have projected foreign Secretary Liz Truss will beat former finance minister Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister.

HOW THE HANDOVER TAKES PLACE

On September 6, in a break with tradition, the appointment of the new prime minister will take place at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth spends her summers, rather than at Buckingham Palace in London.

The 96-year-old monarch has had to scale back her public appearances this year due to episodic mobility issues, and will not travel to London.

Johnson is first expected to make a statement outside Downing Street early on Tuesday morning before travelling to Scotland to tender his resignation to the queen, expected at around midday.

Either Truss or Sunak will then meet with the queen and be asked to form a government.

Once the new prime minister has been appointed, the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements, will record that "the prime minister kissed hands on appointment".

Queen Elizabeth has had 14 prime ministers during her 70-year reign.

NEW GOVERNMENT

Truss or Sunak will fly back to London to deliver a speech outside Downing Street, expected at around 4 pm (1500 GMT).

The new prime minister will then appoint a cabinet.

The new team of ministers will meet early on Wednesday before the prime minister arrives in the House of Commons chamber at noon (1100 GMT) for their first head-to-head Prime Minister's Question Time with the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer.

(With Reuters inputs)