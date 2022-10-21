Rishi Sunak Emerging As Top Choice Of Tories To Replace Liz Truss As UK PM

AMID the ongoing economic crisis in Britain, prime minister Liz Truss on Thursday announced that she has resigned from the top post, ending her 45-day stint at 10 Downing Street. This is the shortest term ever by a British Prime Minister. With Truss' resignation, a new challenge has emerged for the UK's ruling Conservative Party which is now mulling over a possible replacement.

As per reports, the Conservative Party is planning to get in former chancellor Rishi Sunak in place of Liz Truss. Sunak was the first to resign triggering Boris Johnson’s exit from the PM post. He is apparently the favourite to replace Liz Truss as the new PM.

A tough contender to Truss during the contest to choose the leader of the Conservative Party in September, Sunak had heavily criticised and opposed the outgoing PM’s plan for immediate tax cuts that ultimately led to her downfall. Despite being the clear frontrunner among his parliamentary colleagues and top choice, he lost the elections to Truss.

Boris Johnson’s loyalist, Truss, witnessed a turbulent 45 days in the PM’s chair in which two of her key ministers, Kwasi Karteng and Indian-origin Suella Braverman, resigned or were fired. Now spotlights are fixed on who will succeed Truss and take on an uncertain and collapsing British economy fraught with mistakes already made.

Rishi Sunak is on the hot favourite list to become the conservatives party’s fifth leader. Despite being rejected by the Conservatives party members, the former chancellor was the top choice of the party’s MPs, and he has spent enough time silently to prove why he deserves to be the PM.

Sunak earlier warned that cutting taxes too soon would hold the country back. And now the financial markets and many voters think he was correct. He was portrayed as the over-cautious voice of a discredited Treasury orthodoxy.

As per reports, the main reason for Sunak’s defeat was his image to be a backstabber and not being trustworthy to old leaders of the party including Boris Johnson. Many reports also cited that his wife Akshata is wealthier than British Queen Elizabeth II with assets worth 430 million Euro. Critics also portrayed expensive clothes and houses to portray him as out of touch with the general public.

Sunak is really going well having no accusations of plotting against Truss. He is presently spending time in his constituency of Richmond in Yorkshire and holding a silent approach. The son-in-law of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, Sunak has hosted two pre-scheduled parties at a central London hotel this week to thank his ‘Ready for Rishi’ leadership campaign team and officials at the UK treasury.

As per media reports, Tories are considering a proposal of a joint unity ticket involving Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, who came third in the shortlisting phase of the leadership contest and now serves as leader of the House of Commons.