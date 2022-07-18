Rishi Sunak Defends Wife Akshata Murthy's Infosys Wealth: 'Incredibly Proud Of What In-Laws Built'

UK's prime ministerial race frontrunner, Rishi Sunak said he is 'incredibly proud of his in-laws' Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty as he fought back over media commentary around wife Akshata's family wealth during a Television debate.

“I’m actually incredibly proud of what my parents-in-law built,” Sunak said during the debate.

Sunak married Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy’s daughter, Akshata Murthy, in August 2009.

When questioned over the controversy surrounding his wife Akshata Murthy’s non-domicile status, Sunak fired back saying the story of his wife’s family is an inspiration for everyone.

"My father-in-law came from absolutely nothing, just had a dream and a couple of hundred pounds that my mother-in-law’s savings provided him,” Rishi Sunak said, giving a small glimpse into the origin story of the Indian tech behemoth.

“So, I've always been a completely normal UK taxpayer; my wife is from another country so she's treated differently, but she explained that in the spring and she resolved that issue,” said Sunak, during the ITV channel debate on Sunday night.

“There is a commentary about my wife's family's wealth. So, let me just address that head-on because I think it's worth doing because I'm actually incredibly proud of what my parents-in-law built.

'It's an incredibly Conservative story, actually, it's a story that I'm really proud of and as Prime Minister, I want to ensure that we can create more stories like theirs here at home,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to a snap opinion poll, it was found that Sunak was the clear winner of Sunday's debate, ahead of the third round of voting by Tory MPs on Monday to narrow down the field further to get to the final two candidates.

Also, the winner of that ballot will be known by September 5 and go on to address Parliament as the new Prime Minister that week.