Rishi Sunak Defends Suella Braverman's Return As UK Home Secy, Says 'She Accepted Her Mistake'

Britain's newly appointed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday defended his decision to bring back Suella Braverman as Home Secretary. The re-appointment of Braverman, who had quit last week over a breach of government ethics, drew widespread criticism from the opposition.

Backing Braverman in the House of Commons, Sunak said she made "an error of judgement," but she also accepted her mistake. 42-year-old Braverman had breached the ministerial code by sending secure information from her private email.

Raising the issue of her re-appointment on Tuesday, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer asked Sunak, "Was the home secretary right to resign last week for a breach of security?" He said Sunak has promised to govern with "integrity, professionalism and accountability", but in reinstating Braverman he has made a "gruby deal".

Starmer accused Sunak of trading national security because he was afraid of losing another leadership election.

The UK Prime Minister responded, saying he was delighted to welcome her back into a "united" cabinet which would bring "experience and stability to the heart of government".

Sunak hit back at Starmer saying while the opposition Labour party remains "soft on crime" and in favour of "unlimited immigration", Braverman will work with the aim of cracking down on criminals and defending borders.

James Cleverly, who retained his role as Foreign Secretary, also came to Braverman's defence, saying she has "a very clear agenda" that the prime minister wants to see delivered.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats called for a Cabinet Office probe into Braverman's being given the post of Home Secretary again. They called it "a mockery of Rishi Sunak's claims to be bringing integrity to Number 10".

Scottish National Party leader Ian Blackford accused Sunak of doing a "sleazy backroom deal" with Braverman in order to become the prime minister.

Earlier this month, Braverman was also at the centre of a controversy involving India, which was reportedly miffed with the minister's comments on Indian immigrants. Expressing "reservations" over India being offered some sort of "open borders" visa concessions, the Indian-origin UK minister had said "the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants".

Like Sunak, Braverman too has her roots in India. She was born in London to a Goan-origin father and Tamil-origin mother. She resigned from the role seven days ago, having breached the ministerial code by sending secure information from her private email. She has been a critic of the Truss government.