Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Ben Wallace Among Frontrunners To Replace Boris Johnson As UK PM

Scandal-ridden Boris Johnson announced on Thursday he would quit as British prime minister after he dramatically lost the support of his ministers and most Conservative lawmakers, but said he would stay on until his successor was chosen. Bowing to the inevitable as more than 50 ministers quit and lawmakers said he must go, an isolated and powerless Johnson said it was clear his party wanted someone else in charge.

"Today I have appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place," Johnson said outside his Downing Street office. "I know that there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed. And I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world. But them's the breaks," he added.

With Johnson's resignation, the race for a new UK Prime Minister has begun. Here are some of the potential frontrunners to be the new UK PM:

Rishi Sunak:

The downfall of Boris Johnson started with the resignation of UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak. In his resignation letter, Sunak told Johnson "it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different." Sunak is widely regarded as the party's brightest rising star, the best-known of potential leadership contenders — and the bookies' favourite to succeed Johnson.

Sunak, 42, was thrust into the spotlight when he became treasury chief in 2020, tasked with the unenviable job of steering the economy through its worst economic slump on record because of the pandemic. He dished out billions of pounds in emergency spending to help businesses and workers, and his policies have generally been seen in a positive light.

But “partygate” changed those fortunes. Like Johnson, he was issued a police fine for attending a lockdown-flouting birthday party at Downing Street in June 2020. He has also come under heavy criticism for being slow to respond to Britain's severe cost-of-living crisis. Sunak also faced pressure following revelations that his wife, Akshata Murthy, avoided paying UK taxes on her overseas income, and that the former investment banker held on to his US green card while serving in government.

Sajid Javid:

Javid, 52, has been health secretary since June 2021, leading Britain's COVID-19 response. Before that, he served as treasury chief but resigned in early 2020 after clashing with Johnson over his order to fire his team of advisers. The fact that Johnson brought him back into the government to handle the coronavirus response reflects his reputation for competence.

Javid, a father of four, was first elected in 2010 and has held various positions in government, including serving as home secretary and leading departments for business, culture and housing. He ran in the 2019 Conservative leadership election, but was eliminated in the fourth round and lost to Johnson.

The son of Pakistani immigrants, Javid has billed himself as a common-man alternative to his private school-educated rivals — although he had a lucrative career in investment banking before entering politics.

Penny Mordaunt:

Apart from Sunak and Javid, Penny Mordaunt is one of the frontrunners for the top post in the UK. Mordaunt's name was highlighted in 2019 after she was made UK's first female defence secretary. However, Johnson, shortly after taking charge as the PM fired her.

Apart from being the first female defence secretary, Mordaunt is a Royal Navy reservist, the current trade minister and a former reality TV contestant, having appeared on the Tom Daley-fronted diving show Splash. She played a prominent role in the Leave campaign in the 2016 Brexit referendum and has previously reportedly enjoyed the backing of Dame Andrea Leadsom among others.

Jeremy Hunt:

Being a runner-up to Boris Johnson in 2019 when he became the prime minister, Jeremy Hunt is among the favourites to replace Johnson as UK PM. The former foreign secretary and ex-health secretary has been a persistent backbench critic of Mr Johnson and has called on the Prime Minister to quit.

As chairman of the Commons Health Committee, he has used his position to make a number of critical interventions on the Government’s handling of the pandemic, although his strong support for lockdown measures will not have pleased all Tory MPs. He is also leading an investigation into Johnson's response to COVID.

Ben Wallace:

Army veteran and Johnson loyalist is highly popular with the Tory base and many of his Westminster colleagues making one of the frontrunners for the PM post. The UK defence secretary also gained much popularity during the Russia-Ukraine war, in which he played an important role in arming the Ukrainians. He is popular within the Tory party for his straight-talking and has consistently backed an increase in the UK’s defence spending.