Rishi Sunak Appointed UK PM By King Charles III, First Hindu, Indian-Origin Man To Hold Post

RISHI Sunak was appointed as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom by King Charles III on Tuesday. The former finance minister became the third prime minister of Britain within two months.

Sunak, a Hindu by religion, became the first Asian, Indian-origin, non-white Prime Minister of Britain. US President Joe Biden described it as a "groundbreaking milestone", while leaders from India and elsewhere welcomed the news. Further, he also became Britain's youngest prime minister in more than 200 years.

He took over from Liz Truss who resigned 44 days after becoming the prime minister following a "mini budget" that sparked turmoil in financial markets.

The 42-year-old leader faces a daunting challenge as he assumes charge of office amid mounting economic crisis, a warring political party and a deeply divided country.

With the former hedge fund boss' appointment to the top post, the Conservative Party hopes to bring an end to the infighting and feuding at Westminster that has been a major cause of concern for investors, as well as, international allies.

Sunak, one of the richest men in parliament, will now need to find deep spending cuts to plug an estimated 40 billion pound hole in the public finances due to surging borrowing costs and a costly six-month programme of support for people's energy bills.

With his party's popularity battered, Sunak will also face growing calls for an election if he moves too far from the policy manifesto that elected the Conservative Party in 2019, when then leader Boris Johnson pledged to invest heavily in the country.

Many politicians and officials abroad, having watched as a country once seen as a pillar of economic and political stability descended into brutal infighting, welcomed Sunak's appointment.

Married to fashion designer Akshata Murthy, Sunak is the son-in-law of Indian billionaire NR Narayana Murthy. Backing Sunak, Murthy said he would serve the United Kingdom well. "We are proud of him and we wish him success," the founder of software giant Infosys said in a statement.