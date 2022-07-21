Rise Of ISIS, Human Rights Violations In Taliban-Led Afghanistan: UN Report

On August 15, 2020, the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul, a incident that changed the lives of Afghans forever. Nearly a year has passed since thee Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan, but the human rights situation has worsened in the country.

According to a report released by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), there has been a massive rise extrajudicial killings of former Afghan officials and military personnel in the war-torn country.

The report said 160 extrajudicial killings, 178 arbitrary arrests and detentions, 23 instances of incommunicado detention and 56 instances of torture and ill-treatment of former Afghanistan officials were carried out by the de facto authorities.

It also blamed the Taliban for excessive use of force in the country. As per the report, 118 such instances took place in Afghanistan between 15 August 2021 and 15 June 2022.

There has also been a rise in human rights violations affecting journalists and media personnel in Afghanistan. The report said 173 such incidents have been reported since Taliban takeover last year.

Among these were 122 instances of arbitrary arrest and detention, 58 instances of ill-treatment, 33 instances of threats and intimidation and 12 instances of incommunicado detention. Six journalists were also killed during the period (five by self-identified Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant - Khorasan Province, one by unknown perpetrators), the report said.

Human rights violations affecting 65 human rights defenders, 64 of which were attributed to the de facto authorities. Among these were 47 arbitrary arrests, 17 cases of incommunicado detention, 10 cases of ill-treatment and 17 cases of threats and intimidation, it added.

RISE OF ISIS IN AFGHANISTAN

The UN report said there has also been a steady rise of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant - Khorasan Province (ISIL-KP), which was responsible for 2,106 civilian casualties (700 killed, 1,406 wounded) in Afghanistan. Most of these killings, the report said, were caused by improvised explosive device (IED) attacks.

However, the report blamed Taliban for 59 extrajudicial killings, 22 arbitrary arrests and detentions and seven incidents of torture and ill-treatment of individuals accused of affiliation with the ISIL-KP.

"As reflected by the United Nations Security Council in the extension of UNAMA's mandate, Afghanistan as a state remains a party to a number of instruments concerning human rights and fundamental freedoms," said Markus Potzel, Acting Secretary General's Special Representative for Afghanistan..

"With this in mind, I urge the de facto authorities to do their utmost to address the concerns outlined in our report and meet their international obligations to protect and promote the human rights of all Afghans," Potzel added.

(With ANI inputs)