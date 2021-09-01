President Joe Biden affirmed that the United States remained committed to helping the remaining 100 to 200 U.S. citizens who had some intention to leave.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: United States President Joe Biden said withdrawing the troops from Afghanistan to end the 20-year war was the “best” and the “right” decision for America. He said there was no reason to continue in a war that was no longer in the service of the “vital national interest” of the American people.

“I give you my word: With all of my heart, I believe this is the right decision, a wise decision, and the best decision for America. We've been a nation too long at war. If you're 20 years old today, you have never known an America at peace", Biden said in his address to the nation.

"So, when I hear that we could've, should've continued the so-called low-grade effort in Afghanistan, at low risk to our service members, at low cost, I don't think enough people understand how much we have asked of the 1 per cent of this country who put that uniform on, who are willing to put their lives on the line in defence of our nation,” he added.

Saying that the war in Afghanistan is now over, Biden said he is the fourth President who has faced the issue of whether and when to end this war. “When I was running for President, I made a commitment to the American people that I would end this war. And today, I've honoured that commitment. It was time to be honest with the American people again. We no longer had a clear purpose in an open-ended mission in Afghanistan,” he said.

“After 20 years of war in Afghanistan, I refused to send another generation of America's sons and daughters to fight a war that should have ended long ago,” Biden added. After more than USD 2 trillion spent in Afghanistan -- a cost that researchers at Brown University estimated would be over USD 300 million a day for 20 years in Afghanistan -- for two decades, he said.

“If you take the number of USD 1 trillion, as many say, that's still USD 150 million a day for two decades. And what have we lost as a consequence in terms of opportunities? I refused to continue in a war that was no longer in the service of the vital national interest of our people,” he added.

98% of Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan were able to do so, and President Joe Biden affirmed that the United States remained committed to helping the remaining 100 to 200 U.S. citizens who had some intention to leave. Biden said that most of those people were dual citizens and longtime residents, who had earlier decided to stay in the country given their family roots in Afghanistan.

"For those remaining Americans, there is no deadline. We remain committed to getting them out if they want to come out," Biden said. In his remarks, he noted that 98% of Americans who were in Afghanistan and wanted to leave were able to leave.

