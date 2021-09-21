Afghanistan Conflict: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban co-founder, wants more control over the Afghan government. Reports suggest that he also wants to have representatives of minorities in the new regime.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: Though the Taliban has managed to capture Kabul and form its government in Afghanistan, it looks like an internal rift has started emerging among the militants. According to reports, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who was once considered as the Taliban's face, wants more control over the new Afghan government.

Reports suggest that Baradar, the Taliban's co-founder, wants to have representatives of several ethnic minorities in the government. He also wants that the green, red and black Afghan national flag should still be flown alongside the white Taliban flag.

However, Baradar has not been seen in public since the Taliban formed its government in Afghanistan. According to reports by Bloomberg and The Spectator, Baradar was "physically attacked" by Haqqani Network leaders during a discussion earlier.

The Spectator claimed that "furniture and large thermos flasks" were also thrown during the fight between Haqqani Network terrorists and Baradar's supporters. Reports also suggest that a gunfight erupted between the two factions in which several people were killed and injured.

"Tempers flared in a meeting in Presidential Palace in Kabul and spilled over into a fight between Baradar's supporters and those of Khalil Haqqani. Some accounts said there was gunfire, although this has not been verified," said David Loyn while writing for The Spectator, as reported by news agency ANI.

Baradar denies reports of rift

Meanwhile, Baradar last week denied reports of an internal rift in the Taliban. In an interview with a local media channel, he also denied reports that he was injured during a fight with Haqqani leaders.

"Praise be to God, we have a lot of kindness and mercy amongst us, such that does not even exist in a family. In addition, for many years, we have suffered and given sacrifices, in order to end the occupation. That is neither for power nor for the position," he said, as reported by ANI.

Pak in 'constant touch' with Taliban

As reports continue to state that a leadership crisis has emerged within Taliban, top military spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that Pakistan is in "constant touch" with Taliban for safeguarding the country's security interests.

Speaking to Urdu News, he said that Taliban have reiterated on several occasions that no group or terrorist organisation will be allowed to use Afghan territory for any terrorist activity against any country, including Pakistan.

"Taliban have reiterated on several occasions that no group or terrorist organisation will be allowed to use Afghan territory for any terrorist activity against any country, including Pakistan. We have no reason to doubt their intentions, and that is why we are in constant touch with them to protect our national interest," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma