New Mexico/New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: British billionare businessman Richard Branson took off for space in his Virgin Galactic vessel from a base in New Mexico on Sunday July 11. Branson also came back on the base the same day calling it ‘the dawn of a new space age’. Branson expected that his taking off to space would help in uplifting space tourism industry which currently struggles to grow out of infancy.

Welcome to the dawn of a new space age #Unity22 @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/Rlim1UGMkx — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

"It’s a beautiful day to go to space," Branson had written on Twitter earlier in the day, while announcing his bicycle-studded arrival on Spaceport America, world’s first purpose-built commercial spaceport of its kind.

It’s a beautiful day to go to space. We’ve arrived at @Spaceport_NM. Get ready to watch LIVE at 7:30 am PT | 10:30 am ET | 3:30 pm BST https://t.co/PcvGTmA661 #Unity22 pic.twitter.com/4KjGPpjz0M

— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

Watch | Richard Branson off to the edge of space

This moment is for everyone. Watch #Unity22 LIVE at 7.30am PT | 10.30am ET | 3.30pm BST on https://t.co/5UalYT7Hjb. @RichardBranson pic.twitter.com/SAHvpUK74T

— Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) July 11, 2021

Take-off! The #Unity22 crew including @RichardBranson leave Spaceport America, New Mexico for #VirginGalactic’s first fully-crewed spaceflight. pic.twitter.com/RxGYp90nu8

— Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) July 11, 2021

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to take off in a rocket nine days later

Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos is the next in queue scheduled to take off to the space on July 20. Bezos will take off in a rocket from West Texas in a capsule developed by his company Blue Origin.

Such space launches are the latest developments in efforts to push the era of space tourism.

"I was a kid once, standing with my dad and my sister, looking up at the moon, being told that Buzz and Neil were standing on it," Branson was quoted as saying by NPR

"And I just thought, I've got to go to space one day," he had added.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma