Research Shows Methylated Gases Could Be A Clear Sign Of Extraterrestrial Life

For those hunting for aliens, researchers suggest looking for signs of toxic chemical cleanup as a way to detect life on other planets! At a recent American Astronomical Society meeting, it was proposed that by examining the gases that organisms produce when tidying up their environments, we could spot tell-tale signs of life on exoplanets. To do this, we can use the James Webb Space Telescope or other observatories to scour the atmospheres of these distant worlds.

Apart from sending messages through an interstellar radio broadcast, one of the most effective ways to detect evidence of extra-terrestrial life is to analyse the chemistry of a distant planet. Here on Earth, a variety of organisms produce certain chemicals that modify the atmosphere; for instance, plants create oxygen, while numerous animals and plants emit methane. It is possible that similar processes occur in other parts of the universe, leaving behind a detectable chemical trace that can be identified from afar.

Many gases that are released as part of living processes can also be released through processes that are not related to life. If these gases are detected, it could create the misconception that an otherwise lifeless planet in a distant solar system is inhabited, when in fact it is not.

Some organisms may produce certain compounds to defend against toxic substances, which could provide direct proof of the presence of life. Certain organisms, such as microbes, fungi, algae, and plants, produce compounds that can help to preserve life by bonding carbon and hydrogen atoms to toxic elements, like chlorine and bromine. This process then causes the deadly elements to evaporate, eliminating them from the environment. These life-sustaining compounds are known as methylated gases.

Michaela Leung from University of California, Riverside remarked at a gathering that since living organisms almost always create methylated gases, their presence in the atmosphere of a planet would be an indication of the presence of life.

The same isn't true of oxygen and methane. Oxygen, in particular, can accumulate when a hot star warms a planet’s oceans. "You have a steam atmosphere, and the [ultraviolet] radiation from the star splits up the water" into its constituent parts, oxygen and hydrogen, Leung says. Hydrogen is light, so much of it is lost to space on small planets. "What you have left is all of this oxygen," which, she says, leads to "really convincing oxygen signals in this process that at no point involved life."

In the same way, both living organisms and non-living geological processes such as volcanoes produce large quantities of methane.

Leung has reason to believe that there may be some planets out there that have thousands of times the concentration of methylated gases than what is typical on Earth, so even with the advanced capabilities of the Webb telescope, these gases would be difficult to detect in the atmospheres of those distant planets.

"The most productive environments [for releasing methylated gases] that we see here on Earth,” she says, "are things like estuaries and wetlands." A watery planet with lots of small continents and correspondingly more coastline, for example, could be packed with organisms cleaning away toxic chemicals with methylated gases.

One of the advantages of searching for certain compounds as an indication of life is that it doesn't require the life to be comparable to anything on Earth. According to Leung, this could mean that it is not DNA-based or has other unconventional chemistry. He states that methylated gases provide an "agnostic biosignature", which can be used to identify life on a planet that is completely unknown to us, and the assumption that chlorine and bromine are generally toxic.

"The more signs of life we know to look for, then the better our chances of recognizing life when we do encounter it," says Vikki Meadows, an astrobiologist at the University of Washington in Seattle who was not involved with the study. "It also helps us understand what kind of telescopes we should build, what we should look for and what the instrument requirements should be. Michaela's work is really important for that reason."