Republican Kevin McCarthy Elected US House Speaker Ending Longest Speakership Election In 160 Years

REPUBLICAN leader Kevin McCarthy on Saturday (local time) was elected as the Speaker of the US Huse Of Representatives, ending days of bitter Republican infighting that ground the lower chamber of Congress to a standstill. McCarthy defeated 52-year-old Hakeem Sekou Jeffries by 216 to 212 votes, in the 15th round of votes that went past midnight. He will now replace Nancy Pelosi, 82, of the Democratic Party.

McCarthy's victory on the 15th ballot brought an end to the deepest congressional dysfunction in over 160 years. But it sharply illustrated the difficulties that he will face in leading a narrow and deeply polarized majority. "I'm glad that it's over," McCarthy, as quoted by Reuters, said after the vote.

He was able to be elected with the votes of fewer than half the House members only because six in his own party withheld their votes - not backing McCarthy as the leader, but also not voting for another contender.

As he took the gavel for the first time, McCarthy represented the end of President Joe Biden's Democrats' hold on both chambers of Congress. "Our system is built on checks and balances. It's time for us to be a check and provide some balance to the president's policies," McCarthy said in his inaugural speech.

McCarthy secured the gavel only after agreeing to a demand by hardliners that any lawmaker be able call for his removal at any time. That will sharply cut the power he will hold when trying to pass legislation on critical issues including funding the government, addressing the nation's looming debt ceiling and other crises that may arise.

Shortly after McCarthy's win, US President Joe Biden congratulated him and said that this a time to govern responsibly. "This is a time to govern responsibly and to ensure that we're putting the interests of American families first," Biden said in a statement.

"(First Lady Dr) Jill (Biden) and I congratulate Kevin McCarthy on his election as Speaker of the House. The American people expect their leaders to govern in a way that puts their needs above all else, and that is what we need to do now," he said.

Biden said he is prepared to work with Republicans when he can and voters made clear that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with him as well. "Now that the leadership of the House of Representatives has been decided it is time for that process to begin," he said.

McCarthy becomes 55th House speaker after the fifth-longest contest in history. He won the gavel after 15 rounds of voting, making it the longest election for speaker. The longest vote in US history took place in 1855, lasting 133 rounds over two months.

(With Agencies Inputs)